Premiere Recording of BEAU Set for 11/15 Release Featuring Jenn Colella, Mykal Kilgore and More; Plus Joe's Pub Release Concert 10/28

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the World Premiere Recording of Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar's latest musical Beau digitally on October 25 and on CD November 15. Available for preorder now, the album features original music, concept, book and lyrics by Lyons (Beautiful), who built an original funk-folk score with Pakchar (Five Points) for the production's debut this summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival. Also premiering alongside the album preorder is lead offering "Runnin'," a compellingly joyous track that showcases Beau's inspiring narrative - listen here.

In celebration of the album's release, the show's composers and key performers, will host a special concert presentation of Beau at Joe's Pub in New York on Monday, October 28, at 9:30pm. Additional information and tickets can be found here.

Beau's World Premiere Recording features Tony Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Gerard Canoninco (Be More Chill), Ben Roseberry (Hercules), John Krause (Hadestown), Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Jeb Brown (Beautiful), Matt Rodin, Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Olivia Griffin, Marlene Ginader (Once Tour), Amelia Cormack (Kinky Boots Tour) and Jeremy Sevelovitz (Chasing The Song).

Beau tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret. A man who changes Ace's life forever by putting a guitar in his hand, and self - love in his heart.

The album's full creative team includes music supervision/arrangements by Chris Gurr (The Prom), and orchestration by Pakchar. The recording is produced by Douglas Lyons, Ethan D. Pakchar and Chris Gurr.

Directed by Michael Wilson (A Trip to Bountiful), with choreography by Bright Star's Josh Rhodes, Beau made its debut production this summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival, with support from The StoryLine Project, LLC.





