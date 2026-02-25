Pregones/PRTT Reveals Spring 2026 STEP UP Artist Residency Presentations

Obie and Drama Desk-Award winning company, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) has announced its spring 2026 STEP UP Artist Residency presentations, featuring three works by a dynamic group of playwrights: PIETAMINA, by Lorena Peralta, on March 7–8; La Tormenta, by Ana Luz Zambrana (Van Lier Fellow) and Aditya Joshi (Amazon's We Were Liars), on May 9–10; and Esta No Es La Carreta, by Mara Vélez Meléndez (MacDowell Fellow), on May 23–24. All performances will take place at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in New York City.

Selected as part of Pregones/PRTT's STEP UP Artist Residency, these limited engagements culminate residencies that provide mostly early-career performing artists with customizable resources, mentorship and collaboration for up to six months– concluding in self-produced public showings before a live audience. Participation is determined through a selection process based on artistic merit and potential, aligned with Pregones/PRTT's mission to support underrepresented artists, foster growth, and incubate new works.

“These plays are in different stages of their journey. Some need workshop development, and others just need a platform to get them closer to their impending world premiere. I am proud to be in a position to help these artists with space, resources and mentorship to push their projects to the next step through Pregones/PRTT's STEP UP, wherever that may lead,” says Janio Marrero, Pregones/PRTT's Artistic Associate and curator for the residency.