Powerhouse Pianist Karine Poghosyan Returns To Zankel Hall At Carnegie Hall

Powerhouse concert pianist Kariné Poghosyan returns to Zankel Hall to present one of her most artistically and technically demanding programs ever. Her November 4, 7:30 PM performance celebrates the release of her new "Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky" cd on Centaur Records. The concert such virtuosic works as Rachmaninoff's "Moments Musicaux" Op.16 and Stravinsky's "Petrouchka" and "Firebird Suite." A CD signing will be held after the concert.

Kariné Poghosyan is changing the way audiences listen to classical music. Not only does she play the world's greatest classical masterpieces with virtuosic technical mastery and passion, she lives every note of every piece she plays, drawing her audiences in a magical musical adventure from the first note to the grand finale, resulting in crowds calling for countless encores. "Onstage, I always try to create a sound world where the audience can truly experience all the emotions, and narratives, and passion and humor of the compositions rather than merely hearing the notes," Poghosyan explains. "The greatest classical compositions transcend any kind of generational or cultural differences."

Poghosyan's concert is presented by the Permanent Missions of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation to the United Nations.

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:30pm

Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall

57th St. & 7th Ave., New York, NY

Tickets: $25-45 CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800

https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2019/11/04/Karine%20Poghosyan%20Piano%200730PM

Program:

"Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky"

RACHMANINOFF Moments musicaux, Op. 16

STRAVINSKY Three Movements from Pétrouchka

Intermission

RACHMANINOFF Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat Minor

RACHMANINOFF "Lilacs," Op. 21, No. 5

STRAVINSKY Firebird Suite (transc. Agosti)





