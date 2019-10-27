Powerhouse Pianist Karine Poghosyan Returns To Zankel Hall At Carnegie Hall
Powerhouse concert pianist Kariné Poghosyan returns to Zankel Hall to present one of her most artistically and technically demanding programs ever. Her November 4, 7:30 PM performance celebrates the release of her new "Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky" cd on Centaur Records. The concert such virtuosic works as Rachmaninoff's "Moments Musicaux" Op.16 and Stravinsky's "Petrouchka" and "Firebird Suite." A CD signing will be held after the concert.
Kariné Poghosyan is changing the way audiences listen to classical music. Not only does she play the world's greatest classical masterpieces with virtuosic technical mastery and passion, she lives every note of every piece she plays, drawing her audiences in a magical musical adventure from the first note to the grand finale, resulting in crowds calling for countless encores. "Onstage, I always try to create a sound world where the audience can truly experience all the emotions, and narratives, and passion and humor of the compositions rather than merely hearing the notes," Poghosyan explains. "The greatest classical compositions transcend any kind of generational or cultural differences."
Poghosyan's concert is presented by the Permanent Missions of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation to the United Nations.
Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:30pm
Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall
57th St. & 7th Ave., New York, NY
Tickets: $25-45 CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800
https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2019/11/04/Karine%20Poghosyan%20Piano%200730PM
Program:
"Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky"
RACHMANINOFF Moments musicaux, Op. 16
STRAVINSKY Three Movements from Pétrouchka
Intermission
RACHMANINOFF Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat Minor
RACHMANINOFF "Lilacs," Op. 21, No. 5
STRAVINSKY Firebird Suite (transc. Agosti)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE
Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE in this brand new preview of the live event!... (read more)
Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More
Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatr... (read more)
Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for MOULIN ROUGE, BETRAYAL and More
Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of six Broadway productions for the... (read more)
Confirmed: Idina Menzel Will Play the Evil Stepmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco
The West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed its first audience on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at San Franc... (read more)