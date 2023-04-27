Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Poster House Hosts FIRST FRIDAY Event Next Week

The event will take place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Poster House, the first museum in the United States dedicated to the global history of posters, will host its monthly "First Friday" event on May 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Poster House, 119 West 23rd Street in Manhattan. Poster House will be offering free admission and extended hours for guests to explore the museum's latest exhibitions. This month, the museum is thrilled to partner with Welcome to Chinatown for a series of programming that celebrates the culture, community, and resilience of Chinatown. The two main exhibitions currently on display for the spring season are Made in Japan: 20th-Century Poster Art and Black Power to Black People: Branding the Black Panther Party.

Poster House's First Fridays offer unique opportunities such as tours, workshops, performances, and activities, to further engage visitors with the exhibitions. First Friday Activities for May 5th include:

1:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Design your own tote bag using a curated selection of graphic images drawn from the museum's past exhibitions and Welcome to Chinatown's collection. Your choices will be hand pressed for you by MKC Threads Inc. Proceeds from each tote bag will support Welcome to Chinatown. MKC Threads Inc. is a minority-owned, AAPI embroidery, print, and promotional item small business with a mission to empower the community through quality branded apparel and merchandise.

3:00 PM: Artist Jenny Acosta will teach basic techniques of linoleum carving, and guide participants through making their own traditional Chinese red envelopes

5:00 PM: Poster House Artist in Residence Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya will lead a conversation, with Harry Trinh of Welcome to Chinatown, around her project We Are Chinatown, a vibrant portrait series and archive that captures the rich intergenerational stories of Manhattan's Chinatown still reeling in the wake of the pandemic.

7:00 PM: New York Choy Lay Fut will perform a double bench routine where a lion will navigate and try to find the lucky cabbage to wish those in attendance good luck and good fortune

7:30 PM: Happy hour session with light snacks and refreshments courtesy of our friends Halmi and Popadelics at Café des Affiches.

Free tickets can be reserved online in advance of May 5th. During normal hours, tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, veterans, and seniors. Poster House offers free museum admission through the New York City's public library Culture Pass system.





