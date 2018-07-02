Podcast: 'Your Program is Your Ticket' Hosts a Seven-Women Panel of Theatre Professionals to Discuss #MeToo Movement in the Theatre

Host and creator, Sean Chandler, interviewed a seven-woman panel of theatre professionals for his popular theatre podcast, Your Program Is Your Ticket. The interview focuses on the #MeToo movement and how it affects the world of theatre.

The #MeToo guest panel includes Andrea Alton, Shaun Bennett Fauntleroy, Alyssa May Gold, Barbara Kingsley, Georgia Markey, Melissa Moschitto, and Julia Cassandra Smith. During the lively interview, the diverse group of theatre artists share their stories on past sexual harassment experiences in the theatre and how it has affected their lives and careers as well as the current climate and how the #MeToo movement is affecting the theatre community.

Podcast creator, Sean Chandler, shared what drew him to devoting an episode to the #MeToo movement, "The tremendous momentum of the revolutionary #MeToo movement has absolutely emboldened a wave of powerful women to come forward, tell their stories and rally solutions toward safe, equitable and respectful work environments. I felt the powerful wave of this movement in my interviews and decided that the time had come to bring forth a panel of incredible female theater artists to bring focus of the movement on theater culture.

Listen to the episode here:

Andrea Alton is a New York based playwright, actor, comic, and theatre publicist. Her plays, The F*cking World According to Molly, Possum Creek, Cat & Dick, among others, have been produced nationally and internationally (Dublin Int. Gay Theatre Festival). As an actor/comic, Andrea has performed in New York, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Provincetown, MA, Toronto and Ireland. Andrea is the recipient of the Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award (NYIT Awards), and the proud publicist of Your Program Is Your Ticket. www.altonprandproduction.com

Shaun Bennett Fauntleroy is a recipient of the 2017 Hall of Fame Emerging Theatre Artist Grant for her acting and playwrighting work. She can currently be seen in Smith Street Stage's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Carroll Park, Brooklyn. AEA, DGA. www.shaunbfauntleroy.com

Alyssa May Gold is the founder of Pocket Universe, the company behind last year's acclaimed Julius Caesar set in an all-girls high school and currently running (through June 30) Jacobean revenge drama The Maid's Tragedy set in #MeToo era Hollywood. Her credits as an actress include the Tony-nominated revival of Arcadia, Keen Company's revivals of Lemon Sky and Middle of the Night, as well as roles onscreen in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Taking Woodstock, Rebel in the Rye and "Law & Order: SVU." www.alyssamaygold.com

Barbara Kingsley is a veteran theater artist of 40+ years. Stage credits include Broadway and theaters across the country great and small. Barbara is also an educator and playwright. Her play, Under This Roof, recently premiered at the Guthrie Theater. www.imdb.com/name/nm0455500

Georgia Markey is a recent graduate of The Academy for The Performing Arts at Chagrin Falls High School, having received The Stanislavski Award for Excellence In Acting. Georgia will be attending Loyola University Chicago this fall with plans to major in Journalism.

Melissa Moschitto is a director, playwright and producer. She is the founding Artistic Director of The Anthropologists, a company that creates evocative movement-infused work about social issues. With The Anthropologists she devises, directs and writes new plays including Artemisia's Intent (Winner of Best Solo Drama, Frigid 2018), No Man's Land, and Give Us Bread. She is also the mom to two very dramatic children! www.theanthropologists.org

Julia Cassandra Smith was most recently seen traveling the country in the National Tour of Mamma Mia! Other recent credits include In the Heights (Nina) and Loch Ness: A New Musical. www.juliacassandrasmith.com

Now in its second year, Your Program Is Your Ticket (YPIYT) has interviewed upwards of 200 theatre artists including Matthew Broderick, Charles Busch, Casey Cott, (Kevin Keller in the hit television series Riverdale/CW), and Corey Cott, Martin Denton, Shay Gines, David Pittu, Peggy Shaw, Carly Street, New York & Chicago Neo-Futurists, Chicago's Flying Elephant Production, Retro Productions, The Anthropologists, EPIC Players Inclusion Company, Between Two Boroughs, among others.

Each episode features a musical intro by the hip-hop comedy group, North Coast, NYC. Host Sean Chandler's mission is to give a voice to all theatre artists from Indie theatre to Broadway, from National to International Artists. The podcast offers a rare glimpse into the world of theatre from the people who create it. From producers, actors, lighting designers, stage managers, writers, understudy's, and directors.

Sean Chandler (Creator/Producer/Host) is an award-winning playwright who has been a podcast host since 2012, having co-hosted three prior shows; Lundon Calling, Lundon Calling's Empty Closet Series, and Lundon Calling's Lundon Bridge with the legendary Ace Lundon and YouTube personality Donny Winter. As a writer, Sean's work includes the solo show At The Flash which had a nearly sold-out run at the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival and took home an award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The play also won awards from Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, and played at The Dublin Gay Theatre Festival where it received an Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination.

Other writing credits include We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle, Running: A New Musical, Radical Morality (Nicholl Fellowship Quarter-Finalist, Creative World Awards Semi-Finalist, PFP Great Screenplay Contest Semi-Finalist), Kissing The Frog Prince (Scriptoid Writers Challenge, All Access Screenwriters Competition & The Screenplay Festival Semi-Finalist), and The Pack (Creative World Awards Semi-Finalist). Sean resides in New York City and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com

