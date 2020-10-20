Podcast: THE BROADWAY GINGER Talks THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, Patrick Page, and More in Disney Episode

The hosts discuss Disney stage adaptations that have not made it to Broadway yet

"This week we're giving y'all full frontal Hugo. Victor Hugo, that is." -THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST hosts Sally Fuller and Ashley Elliott

The only thing more exciting than a Disney movie is a Disney Broadway musical. While the House of Mouse gave the people what they wanted via Broadway mounts of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LION KING, FROZEN, TARZAN, MARY POPPINS, and NEWSIES, did you know there are Disney shows that have played regional theatres around the world and still haven't made it to Broadway?

The latest episode of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST sees Sally and Ashley take a deep dive into one such show, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, which starred Michael Arden (Dir. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Dir. DEAF WEST'S SPRING AWAKENING) and Patrick Page (HADESTOWN, SAINT JOAN).

Listen to the full episode, "Someday - Disney [not quite] on Broadway."

Neither of us has any chill whatsoever as we deliver love letters to "the hunch of dame" and make a case for why Terrence Mann (LES MISERABLES, TUCK EVERLASTING) MUST play Frollo whenever it comes to Broadway. Click here to see our full show notes, complete with bonus Broadway videos, a local theatre shout-out, and our theatre etiquette tip for the week.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

