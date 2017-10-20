Podcast Roundup: Check out the Best of BroadwayWorld's Podcast Coverage for the Week! 'OHenry Report,' 'Broadwaysted,' 'Little Known Facts,' and More!

Here at BroadwayWorld, we love podcasts! So, starting today, we are going to be rounding up the best episodes of our favorite theatrical podcasts every week, so you can find them all in one place.

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth goes inside the numbers of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 to see what might have led the show's producers to take such drastic casting measures, as discussed and explained in Episode 2.

In this episode, Oliver uses the show's publicly available financial data and educated estimates to try to figure out why a show that routinely grossed over one million dollars per week only returned 15% of its investment. Oliver also talks to Daniel Kuney a Broadway and Off-Broadway general manager currently working on PUFFS at New World Stages, and Carrie Casselman, a theater attorney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, to fill in the blanks as to why a show that appeared to be making money, actually wasn't.

"Today on Broadway" is a daily, Monday through Friday, podcast hitting the top theatre headlines of the day. On today's show, they discuss "The Prom" coming to Broadway, major changes for BroadwayHD, Lee Pace joining the upcoming Broadway revival of "Angels in America," and what some of your favorite Broadway stars are doing "Off the Stage" over the next week.

Also on the show, "Cruel Intentions" and "The Dead, 1904" announce their Off-Broadway return casts, a "To Wong Foo" musical to have a November reading, and more.

On this week's "Behind the Curtain," Rob and Kevin chatted with Broadway alum and Chava from the FIDDLER ON THE ROOF film, Neva Small.

eva takes us back to the filming of the immortal FIDDLER ON THE ROOF film, as well as how her career as a child actress led to her Broadway appearances in SOMETHING MORE, HENRY, SWEET HENRY, THE IMPOSSIBLE YEARS, FRANK MERRIWELL, and SOMETHING'S AFOOT.

Life post-Merrily We Roll Along, Kevin gets to watch THE WORLD GO ROUND, Rob brings back 24 BROADWAY BOUND musicals, Rob breaks the rules that Kevin follows, Van Johnson sees red, Letterman loves La Cage, the joys of My Mama's Attic, Kevin is a dancer and a dancer dances, celebrating CENTER STAGE, and Donna Murphy hits the barre.

New contributor Patty leads the discussion with Lindsay and Liz about three very different shows running right now in New York City.

Curvy Widow by Bobby Goldman with music and lyrics by Drew Brody at The Westside Theatre Upstairs (0:55)

Am I Dead? by Kevin R. Free from Flux Theatre Ensemble (9:59)

Animal Wisdom by Heather Christian at The Bushwick Starr (17:12)

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is reaching for the stars with our super talented (and super tall) new #FriendoftheShow, Broadway and Opera Star Zachary James!

We're pouring out tequila while Zach spills about his AMAZING CORAM BOY audition story and making up gags with Nathan Lane for THE ADDAMS FAMILY on Broadway.

"What Have You Seen This Week?" finds us discussing Donna Murphy's magnificent makeup in Hello, Dolly! and Kimberly's trip to see the Yale Rep production of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE featuring #FriendoftheShow Arbender Robinson!

Cazzie and Elisa, co-creators of the critically acclaimed web series "Eighty-Sixed," chat with Ilana about their work and what it means to be "millennials." Elisa and Cazzie describe their relationship to technology as second nature -- but as millennials they are actually on the cusp; they lived a life before having all of these technological advances and social media so they know life before and after Snapchat.

"Eighty-Sixed," as described by Cazzie, is simultaneously critical of her generation and sympathetic. In other words, it's honest, real and of course hilarious.

The Stagecraft podcast is hosted by Jan Simpson. It is a series of interviews with playwrights (and musical book writers) of shows opening on Broadway and off-Broadway.

On this episode, Jan talks to playwright Max Posner, whose show THE TREASURER is currently playing an extended, critically-acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons Off-Broadway.

Jan is the Director of the Arts and Culture Journalism program at CUNY's Graduate School of Journalism, and also writes for TDF Stages, American Theater and has her own blog at Broadway & Me.

Today's guest is Lauren Lovette, Lauren is currently only 25 and a principal dancer/choreographer for the New York City Ballet. We talk about her childhood, how she balances performing while creating new work, and a whole bunch more.

In October 2009, Lovette became an apprentice with NYCB and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in September 2010. She was promoted to soloist in February 2013 and to principal dancer in June 2015.

Lovette's first work for New York City Ballet, FOR CLARA, premiered at the Company's Fall 2016 Gala.

In this episode: Broadway's Harvey Evans' resume is 2-sided, spans seven decades, and lists countless legendary directors and choreographers. There are few people today that can say "Bobby" was his mentor, and be referring to Bob Fosse. He left the original production of "West Side Story" to join the original production of "Gypsy", left that to do the "West Side Story" movie, and followed that with by playing Barnaby in "Hello Dolly" opposite Carol Channing, and the list goes on and on.

After being told that dancers can't act, he realized that in order to be successful in showbiz, he had to love it more than he loved himself. Looking back, he only wished he appreciated some experiences more, but beside that, he had a life full of creativity, passion, and no regrets.

I love to go to press junkets to bring fun moments to everyone that listens to this podcast. It really is my attempt to bring you along with me. On this trip out, I went to the press call for upcoming 25th Anniversary Gala for the Abingdon Theatre Company.

They are doing a special presentation of Kander and Ebb's AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, as well as honoring 2x Emmy and Tony Award Winning actress, Bebe Neuwirth.

The show's cast includes Brenda Braxton, Nick Adams, Cunio, and Katie Thompson.

