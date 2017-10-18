BWW's Theatre Business Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Goes Inside the Numbers that Led to NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812's Closing

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth goes inside the numbers of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 to see what might have led the show's producers to take such drastic casting measures, as discussed and explained in Episode 2.

In this episode, Oliver uses the show's publicly available financial data and educated estimates to try to figure out why a show that routinely grossed over one million dollars per week only returned 15% of its investment. Oliver also talks to Daniel Kuney a Broadway and Off-Broadway general manager currently working on PUFFS at New World Stages, and Carrie Casselman, a theater attorney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, to fill in the blanks as to why a show that appeared to be making money, actually wasn't.

Kuney has previously worked on Rock of Ages, A Night with Janis Joplin, FELA!, The 39 Steps and many more. You can find him on twitter @danielkuney or email him at daniel@kgmtheatrical.com. He is also the founder of the Broadway Striders, a run club for theater professionals looking to make new friends in the industry, run and eat brunch. If you work in the business and are interested in joining the Striders for an upcoming run in Central Park you can get more info and sign up at broadwaystriders.org.

Listen to the latest episode here:

About Oliver Henry Roth: Roth is a theater producer based in New York. His producing credits include Broadway's upcoming ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER and Off-Broadway's STRAIGHT and INVISIBLE THREAD. He has previously worked on Broadway's THE REALISTIC JONESES and MACBETH. In addition to producing independently, Roth works with several non-profits in helping them develop new works and support emerging theater artists.

With Roth's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Roth also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

Outside of New York, Roth has worked for Center Stage (MD), and the Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival (PA). He currently writes "The Broadway Beat," a monthly column in The Connector Magazine.

In 2011, Roth was awarded the American Marketing Association's Marketing Excellence Award. He founded OHenry Productions in 2014, shortly after working on his first Broadway show, MACBETH (Alan Cumming). For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

Music by: bensound.com

