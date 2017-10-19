The Maxamoo Podcast Reviews CURVY WIDOW, AM I DEAD?, and ANIMAL WISDOM

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

New contributor Patty leads the discussion with Lindsay and Liz about three very different shows running right now in New York City.

Curvy Widow by Bobby Goldman with music and lyrics by Drew Brody at the Westside Theatre Upstairs (0:55)

Am I Dead? by Kevin R. Free from Flux Theatre Ensemble (9:59)

Animal Wisdom by Heather Christian at The Bushwick Starr (17:12)

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.

