Broadwaysted Welcomes the (Very Tall) Broadway and Opera Star, Zachary James

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is reaching for the stars with our super talented (and super tall) new #FriendoftheShow, Broadway and Opera Star Zachary James!

We're pouring out tequila while Zach spills about his AMAZING CORAM BOY audition story and making up gags with Nathan Lane for THE ADDAMS FAMILY on Broadway.

"What Have You Seen This Week?" finds us discussing Donna Murphy's magnificent makeup in Hello, Dolly! and Kimberly's trip to see the Yale Rep production of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE featuring #FriendoftheShow Arbender Robinson!

We also discuss Zachary's "Hot Name," Julia Roberts movies, and the many things you'll see on stage of an opera house in Germany. Game Master Kimberly introduces "The Very Long Game" where we create our own version of THE ADDAMS FAMILY characters and theme song--and then create an entire plot line for our Lurch-esque character, "Stumbles."

We finish out the episode by creating THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS as a contemporary opera with the music of Philip Glass and the direction of Baz Luhrmann. We have a blast with Zach, so listen in and join the party as we chat musicals and Oprah--sorry, opera--with Zachary James!

Listen to the episode here:

About Zachary : Zachary James, bass, is an international opera singer and Broadway actor. He created the role of Lurch in The Addams Family on Broadway, Hassinger in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center, and sang Handel's "Messiah" in the 2007 Broadway play, Coram Boy. Zach appeared Off-Broadway as Pasquale in The Most Happy Fella and Jo-Jo in Irma la Douce, both with Encores! at New York City Center. He created the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass's opera The Perfect American at the Teatro Real in Madrid, a role he reprised for London's English National Opera and Australia's Opera Queensland. Follow Zach on Twitter and Instagram @_zachary_james_

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles