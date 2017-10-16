Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Cazzie David & Elisa Kalani

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Cazzie David, daughter of "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David, was followed by TMZ the day she moved into her college dorm. Any hopes for an anonymous matriculation were blown immediately -- and most of the students Cazzie encountered on campus weren't quite sure how to interact with the child of a major Hollywood star. The one person who didn't seem to be nonplussed by it all was Elisa Kalani. In her refreshingly straight forward manner, Elisa acknowledged how wonderful -- and strange -- it was to have Cazzie at the school. The two freshmen became fast friends and have remained the best of friends ever since those first surreal days.

Cazzie and Elisa, co-creators of the critically acclaimed web series "Eighty-Sixed," chat with Ilana about their work and what it means to be "millennials." Elisa and Cazzie describe their relationship to technology as second nature -- but as millennials they are actually on the cusp; they lived a life before having all of these technological advances and social media so they know life before and after Snapchat. "Eighty-Sixed," as described by Cazzie, is simultaneously critical of her generation and sympathetic. In other words, it's honest, real and of course hilarious.

These two young, smart writers go in depth with Ilana about what it was like doing a project that shot in Larry David's home -- but didn't involve Larry David! Cazzie shares what it feels like being the child of a famous father -- and they both discuss what's next for them. These brilliant young women are taking Hollywood by storm on their own terms with their unique take on what it's like to be in your 20's in America today.

The two met their first week at Emerson College and forged a friendship that has turned into a prolific creative partnership since graduating.