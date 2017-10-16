Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with Broadway Alum and Big Screen Chava, Neva Small

Everyone's favorite little bird, little Chavala, Neva Small, sits down with Rob and Kevin to look back on her fabulous career both onstage and on the screen. Neva takes us back to the filming of the immortal FIDDLER ON THE ROOF film, as well as how her career as a child actress led to her Broadway appearances in SOMETHING MORE, HENRY, SWEET HENRY, THE IMPOSSIBLE YEARS, FRANK MERRIWELL, and SOMETHING'S AFOOT.

Neva pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she landed the role of Chava, what it was like sharing the stage with Barbara Cook, and why she now makes her home in education!Also, Neva shines the spotlight on Alice Playten, Alan King, and Topol!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

