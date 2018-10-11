Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Podcast: Marsha Mason & More on the Latest Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID

Oct. 11, 2018  

Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard just launched their brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid.

The inaugural season of The Fabulous Invalid will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso.

This week, the group chats first with Signature Theatre's Eric Schaeffer and Maggie Boland about running a theater, career choices and Audra McDonald.

Then Marsha Mason chats about Neil Simon, organic farming, race car driving, dancing with Clint Eastwood and how she saved A Chorus Line (seriously).

The Fabulous Invalid is a brand-new Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. On a weekly basis, the group digs deep into the minds of the most creative, brilliant, out-there, and passionate theater professionals on the planet. Their guests won't tell us how they do what they do; they'll tell us why they do it. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about all the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater - from actors to producers, and stage managers to critics. Together, they'll share their love for The Great White Way, or as it has long been known, "the fabulous invalid".

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay To Lead WICKED in Los Angeles
  • Breaking: Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles & More Join KISS ME, KATE on Broadway; Amanda Green Will Update Book
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY
  • Photo Flash: The Heat is On Tour! First Look at MISS SAIGON
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of West End's COMPANY
  • BANDSTAND Will Return To Cinemas in November

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE