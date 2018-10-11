Podcast: Marsha Mason & More on the Latest Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard just launched their brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid.

The inaugural season of The Fabulous Invalid will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso.

This week, the group chats first with Signature Theatre's Eric Schaeffer and Maggie Boland about running a theater, career choices and Audra McDonald.

Then Marsha Mason chats about Neil Simon, organic farming, race car driving, dancing with Clint Eastwood and how she saved A Chorus Line (seriously).

The Fabulous Invalid is a brand-new Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer , writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard . On a weekly basis, the group digs deep into the minds of the most creative, brilliant, out-there, and passionate theater professionals on the planet. Their guests won't tell us how they do what they do; they'll tell us why they do it. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about all the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater - from actors to producers, and stage managers to critics. Together, they'll share their love for The Great White Way, or as it has long been known, "the fabulous invalid".

