Podcast: Marsha Mason & More on the Latest Episode of THE FABULOUS INVALID
Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard just launched their brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid.
The inaugural season of The Fabulous Invalid will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso.
This week, the group chats first with Signature Theatre's Eric Schaeffer and Maggie Boland about running a theater, career choices and Audra McDonald.
Then Marsha Mason chats about Neil Simon, organic farming, race car driving, dancing with Clint Eastwood and how she saved A Chorus Line (seriously).