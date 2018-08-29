Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes Drama Desk Winner Chesney Snow

Having had the opportunity to meet Drama Desk Award Winning actor, Chesney Snow, during his run of IN TRANSIT and maintaining a connection to his artistry, have both been an absolute honor and pleasure. And at that time, Mr. Snow began the process of bringing his autobiographical choreopoem, UNWRITTEN LAW, to life at Dixon Place. Since then, Chesney has been performing, teaching, and writing all over the world.

He took some of that time last year to retool his work and has been able to consult with Tony Award Winning Actor/Director, Ruben Santiago-Hudson. He is back with a special run of his show this upcoming September. It really is so cool to be at the beginning of watching new works and the artists as he develops it. Please enjoy my most recent conversation with the amazing Chesney Snow.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.

Subscribe and Follow:

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Itunes

Keith Price's Curtain Call on You Tube

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Google Play

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Libsyn

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Mixcloud

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Soundcloud

Twitter

Instagram

FB

Related Articles