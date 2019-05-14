PodX Convention Ticket Offer Announced For WHO KNEW Fans

After a decade creating first-rate memorable events for fans, Mischief Management, the company behind BroadwayCon, LeakyCon, and Con of Thrones, presents PodX, a new podcast convention for fans, creators, and professionals alike.



PodX will debut at the Music City Center bringing together the industry's biggest fans, podcasters, networks, and professionals for three days of celebration and exploration of the evolving art and business of podcasting.

Featured podcasts include Undisclosed, Oh No Ross and Carrie, The Polygon Show, The Bright Sessions, Accused, The History Chicks, and more, with many more to be added. The debut slate of featured presenters includes Rabia Chaudry (Undisclosed, also known for her work on Serial), Aaron Mahnke (Lore, Cabinet of Curiosities), Steven Ray Morris (Producer, My Favorite Murder), Franchesca Ramsey (Last Name Basis), and many more.



The programming schedule features nearly 100 hours of original programming, including 30 hours of live shows, plus panels, workshops, game shows, and more, all featuring top podcasters and leading experts. The full programming schedule can be found at PodX.com/schedule.



Tickets for PodX are on sale now. Three different ticket types are available, with experiences geared toward every type of podcast enthusiast. Ticket types include $49 for a single-day Festival Pass, $129 for a three-day Fan Pass, and $199 for a three-day Podcast Pro Pass. Additional information about each ticket type can be found at PodX.com/tickets.

As a fan of WHOKNEW, you can purchase your tickets using a discount code for 20% off. In the shopping cart, input this code- WHOKNEW for the discount.For more information, please visit PodX.com.





