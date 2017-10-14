Playwright Lucy Prebble Shares Her Story of and Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein

Revelations about Harvey Weinstein are reverberating throughout the entertainment industry as more and more women come forward and share their stories and experiences. British playwright Lucy Prebble (ENRON, THE EFFECT) has come forward to offer her insight on the events.

In a column published by the London Review of Books, Prebble discusses the power of well-connected men and the way they use women in the industry. She says, "High-powered men tend to be conspiratorial by nature: that's how they become powerful...Often competitive, they are frequently keen on working with young women, who can be pleasing company whom they don't feel the need to destroy. At least not intentionally."

Taking a look back on her career, Prebble analyzes how the industry currently trends in regards to relationships and the danger women face when camaraderie crosses a line and affection becomes a professional obligation. Of the Weinstein events she says, "Powerful abusers are often strangers to consequence. Everybody knows. Nobody speaks. It is only because Weinstein's influence has waned that women felt able to voice the truth without fearing for their livelihoods."

Read Prebble's full article here.

Earlier today it was announced that Weinstein has been stripped of his membership to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences due to his actions. The Academy's statement claimed "We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

More and more women and organizations continue to speak out and push for a greater effort to control harassment and abuse within the arts.

