Playlist: A Very Broadway Independence Day

Stars, stripes, and showtunes? That's our kind of Fourth of July. Whether you're celebrating with a backyard barbecue, a fireworks display, or a patriotic singalong, these 55 Broadway songs are ready to add a little extra razzle-dazzle to your Independence Day playlist.
Enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Suffs, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which American anthem stands out to you.