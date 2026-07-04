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Playlist: A Very Broadway Independence Day

Let Broadway take center stage at your celebration with 55 of our favorite patriotic showtunes and get ready to party like it's 1776.

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Featured Topic Broadway Jukebox More Coverage

Stars, stripes, and showtunes? That's our kind of Fourth of July. Whether you're celebrating with a backyard barbecue, a fireworks display, or a patriotic singalong, these 55 Broadway songs are ready to add a little extra razzle-dazzle to your Independence Day playlist.

Enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Suffs, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which American anthem stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finales, Entr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

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