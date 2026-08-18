Video: First Look at The Muny's SOMETHING ROTTEN! With Matt Doyle & More





The Muny is closing out its 2026 season with its first-ever production of Something Rotten! Now running through August 23, the new video gives audiences a first look at Matt Doyle, Jacob Dickey, Will Burton, Bryonha Marie, Elizabeth Teeter, Lara Teeter, Adam Heller, Jen Cody, Gary Glasgow and DeMarius R. Copes in the musical.

Also rounding out the cast are Lawrence Alexander, Matt Allen, Darien Crago, Aaron Patrick Craven, Kristen Smith Davis, Johnny Duvelson, Michael Harp, Sean Harrison Jones, Ryan Kasprzak, David Paul Kidder, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Spencer Davis Milford, Lizz Picini, Daniel Plimpton, Renée Reid, Allysa Shorte and Caitlin Stebelman. The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

Something Rotten!, a metatheatrical mashup of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway, closes The Muny's 108th season.

Ahead of opening night, The Muny had already offered audiences an early look at the production through a designer run video showcasing costumes, sets, and staging. Tickets for the run start at $20 and are available through the Muny box office, by phone, or online.

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