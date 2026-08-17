Photos/Video: Korean Pop Star Ivy Takes Her First Bows In CHICAGO On Broadway

Korean pop star and musical theatre performer Ivy has officially made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Check out first look curtain call photos and video from her first performance.

Ivy, whose full name is Eun-Hye Park, will play a limited engagement as Roxie Hart through September 6. She has previously appeared in the Korean production of Chicago, along with musicals including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aida, Wicked, Ghost the Musical, Jekyll & Hyde, Urinetown, Dracula and Kiss Me, Kate.

Also returning to the cell block for Ivy's Broadway debut was Tony Award nominee Max von Essen as Billy Flynn.

Ivy has built a career spanning music, theatre and television in South Korea. Her recording career includes the albums I DANCE, INTERVIEW, I Be…, A Sweet Moment and My Sweet And Free Day. Her screen credits include Diva Sisters, Borg Mom, Follow Me, Trot X and more.

Her honors include Best Leading Actress at the 2018 Yegrin Musical Awards and Best New Actress at the 2012 Korea Musical Awards. As a recording artist, she has also received honors from the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet KM Music Festival, Korea Entertainment Arts Awards, SBS Gayo Daejeon and MBC Top 10 Singers Festival.

Following Ivy's limited run, former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver will make her debut as Roxie Hart on September 7.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The production will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Broadway this November.

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