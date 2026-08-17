Video: Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty & More Perform Disney Parks Medley at D23





Disney enlisted some of Broadway's best to celebrate some of Disney Parks' iconic animatronics. Led by Neil Patrick Harris, the number featured Megan Hilty, Darren Criss, Skylar Astin, Paige O'Hara, Jack McBrayer, Tig Notaro, and Jack McBrayer.

Harris, known for his extravagant opening numbers at the Tony Awards, narrated the performed, which was about his dream to be an Audio Animatronic at a Disney Park.

Hilty appeared as Madame Leota from the Haunted Mansion, a similar look to one of her costumes in act two of Death Becomes Her. She was joined by Harris, Astin, and Criss as ghosts.

Other animatronics that were honored included Abraham Lincoln, the Yeti from Expedition Everest, and the Caretaker from Haunted Mansion.

The song paid tribute to some of Disney's greatest hits, including The Sherman Brothers’ “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from the Carousel of Progress, "It's A Small World," “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid and “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast.

There was a heavy Broadway presence at this weekend's D23, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Susan Egan being honored at the Disney Legends concert (watch here) and a star-studded Disney Princess concert (watch here).

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...