Video: Cynthia Erivo Joins Ariana Grande in Concert With 'For Good' Performance

It's good to see them, isn't it? Cynthia Erivo made a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine concert in London with a special performance of "For Good" from Wicked. The pair, who appeared opposite each other in the blockbuster Wicked movies, reunited at London's O2 Arena, where Grande is currently playing the final performances of her tour.

While no Wicked songs are typically featured on the tour setlist, London audiences were treated to a special added performance. The surprise performance comes after Erivo was spotted in the VIP section of the audience earlier Sunday evening.

VIDEO: Ariana and Cynthia performing ‘For Good’ tonight at #ESTLondon pic.twitter.com/y1Giteg4jx — Grande Tour News ꕤ (@GrandeTourNews) August 16, 2026

After "For Good," the pair also performed their rendition of "Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again," which was debuted during NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special leading up to the second film.

VIDEO: Ariana and Cynthia performing ‘Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again’ tonight at #ESTLondon pic.twitter.com/wFTJGFtsQj — Grande Tour News ꕤ (@GrandeTourNews) August 16, 2026

The performance marks the first time that Grande and Erivo have been seen together since promotion for the Wicked films wrapped last year. Their first performance of "For Good" was featured in the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, alongside original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

Grande has revealed that she will be stepping away from the public eye after the tour wraps. The move also means that she will no longer be appearing in the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George, alongside Jonathan Bailey. Producers have confirmed that the production will still go on as planned, according to a statement.

The Oscar nominee addressed the announcement at a concert in Chicago, stating that the upcoming break from her career was "quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place." She went on to state that the Eternal Sunshine tour "has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

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