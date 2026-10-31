Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Playlist: 75 Spooktacular Showtunes for Halloween
Get into the spooky spirit with haunting hits, villainous anthems, and frightfully fun favorites from Broadway and beyond.
Wicked witches, demon barbers, and bloodthirsty plants... oh my! Halloween is creeping up, and BroadwayWorld has conjured up the ultimate playlist of spooky showtunes to get you into the spirit of the season!
From haunting ballads and sinister showstoppers to creepy classics and delightfully wicked tunes, musical theatre has no shortage of songs that celebrate the strange, the supernatural, and the downright terrifying. Whether you're throwing a Halloween party, carving pumpkins, putting the finishing touches on your costume, or simply looking to add a little Broadway magic to your spooky season, we've got just the soundtrack for you.
Enjoy frightfully fun favorites from musicals like The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more. From murderous mischief to supernatural surprises, there's a little something for every musical theatre-loving monster.
So grab your candy, summon your fellow theatre ghouls, and press play... if you dare!
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, get your inner villain on with Broadway Baddies.
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