Playlist: 75 Spooktacular Showtunes for Halloween

Wicked witches, demon barbers, and bloodthirsty plants... oh my! Halloween is creeping up, and BroadwayWorld has conjured up the ultimate playlist of spooky showtunes to get you into the spirit of the season!

From haunting ballads and sinister showstoppers to creepy classics and delightfully wicked tunes, musical theatre has no shortage of songs that celebrate the strange, the supernatural, and the downright terrifying. Whether you're throwing a Halloween party, carving pumpkins, putting the finishing touches on your costume, or simply looking to add a little Broadway magic to your spooky season, we've got just the soundtrack for you.

Enjoy frightfully fun favorites from musicals like The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more. From murderous mischief to supernatural surprises, there's a little something for every musical theatre-loving monster.

So grab your candy, summon your fellow theatre ghouls, and press play... if you dare!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, get your inner villain on with Broadway Baddies.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 0 Days 11 Hrs 54 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming