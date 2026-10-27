Video: RENT Original Cast and More Stars Perform 'Seasons of Love' at 30th Anniversary Concert





On October 26, RENT made its return to Broadway, with a star-studded 30th anniversary concert, broadcast live from the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The event served as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. An all new video clip has been released of the iconic anthem "Seasons of Love," performed by original RENT cast members Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker, and Taye Diggs alongside stars including Rachel Zegler, Neil Patrick Harris, Jordan Fisher, Aaron Tveit, Norbert Leo Butz, Tracie Thoms, and more. Check out the video here!

Plus, watch more highlights from the concert here!

The celebration at the Richard Rodgers Theatre brought together members of RENT's original Broadway company with dozens of performers who have appeared in Jonathan Larson's musical over the past three decades.

Original cast members taking part included Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, Taye Diggs, David Driver, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Idina Menzel, Timothy Britten Parker, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Byron Utley and Fredi Walker-Browne.

The evening also featured performers from across Rent's history, including Natalie Venetia Belcon, Norbert Leo Butz, Will Chase, Nicholas Christopher, Wilson Cruz, Merle Dandridge, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Tamyra Gray, Neil Patrick Harris, Marcus Paul James, Adam Kantor, Tamika Lawrence, Telly Leung, Michael McElroy, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Ephraim Sykes, Tracie Thoms, Aaron Tveit, Schele Williams, Rachel Zegler and many more.

Original RENT director Michael Greif returned to helm the anniversary concert, with original choreographer Marlies Yearby and music supervisor Tim Weil also returning. Weil led original band members Kenny Brescia, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss, joined by Steve Gelfand. The one-night-only presentation was produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Andy Jones, founder of Baseline Theatrical.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 18 Hrs 15 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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