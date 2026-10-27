Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: The Original Cast of RENT Reunites for 30th Anniversary- On the Red Carpet
The complete concert livestream remains available to watch online through 11:00pm ET.
There was no day but yesterday at the Richard Rodgers Theatre! The best of Broadway gathered on 46th Street last night for the highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Reunion of Rent. The celebration brought together members of Rent's original Broadway company with dozens of performers who have appeared in Jonathan Larson's musical over the past three decades. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!
Original cast members taking part included Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, Taye Diggs, David Driver, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Idina Menzel, Timothy Britten Parker, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Byron Utley and Fredi Walker-Browne.
The evening also featured performers from across Rent's history, including Natalie Venetia Belcon, Norbert Leo Butz, Will Chase, Nicholas Christopher, Wilson Cruz, Merle Dandridge, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Tamyra Gray, Neil Patrick Harris, Marcus Paul James, Adam Kantor, Tamika Lawrence, Telly Leung, Michael McElroy, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Ephraim Sykes, Tracie Thoms, Aaron Tveit, Schele Williams, Rachel Zegler and many more.
Original Rent director Michael Greif returned to helm the anniversary concert, with original choreographer Marlies Yearby and music supervisor Tim Weil also returning. Weil led original band members Kenny Brescia, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss, joined by Steve Gelfand.
The complete concert livestream remains available to watch online through 11:00pm ET tonight at broadwaycares.org/rent30. All proceeds directly benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling, and emergency assistance to those in need across the nation.
Check out highlights from the evening and watch the cast reunite to perform "Seasons of Love".
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Deri Tucker
Kevin McCollum, Lynette Perry
Fredi Walker-Browne
Cody Jenkins, James Schoppe, Rayla Garske, Deri Tucker, Tori DePrimo, David Merino, Aiyana Smash, Coleman Cummings, Bryson Bruce
Andy Senor, Jr.
Taye Diggs, Idina Menzel, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker-Browne, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal
Alan Mingo Jr.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode