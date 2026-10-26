Video: Watch Highlights From RENT's 30th Anniversary Concert on Broadway

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No day but today! Rent returned to Broadway tonight, October 26, for a one-night-only concert celebrating the landmark musical's 30th anniversary. Check out videos from the star-studded evening below.

The celebration at the Richard Rodgers Theatre brought together members of Rent's original Broadway company with dozens of performers who have appeared in Jonathan Larson's musical over the past three decades.

Original cast members taking part included Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, Taye Diggs, David Driver, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Idina Menzel, Timothy Britten Parker, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Byron Utley and Fredi Walker-Browne.

The evening also featured performers from across Rent's history, including Natalie Venetia Belcon, Norbert Leo Butz, Will Chase, Nicholas Christopher, Wilson Cruz, Merle Dandridge, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Tamyra Gray, Neil Patrick Harris, Marcus Paul James, Adam Kantor, Tamika Lawrence, Telly Leung, Michael McElroy, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Ephraim Sykes, Tracie Thoms, Aaron Tveit, Schele Williams, Rachel Zegler and many more.

Original Rent director Michael Greif returned to helm the anniversary concert, with original choreographer Marlies Yearby and music supervisor Tim Weil also returning. Weil led original band members Kenny Brescia, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss, joined by Steve Gelfand.

The one-night-only presentation was produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Andy Jones, founder of Baseline Theatrical.

Watch videos from Rent's 30th anniversary celebration below!

Daphne Rubin- Vega - "Out Tonight"

Red Carpet

Behind the Scenes

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