Tony Nominee Nicholas Christopher joins Behind the Awards to discuss his role as Anatoli, part of this seasons hottest love triangle along with Lea Michele and Aaron Tevin in the revival of the Chess.
Video: Ethan Slater & LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Perform 'Feed Me' on GMA
The WICKED alum also opened up about taking the iconic role of 'Seymour' and more in an interview.
Ethan Slater and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform the title number and "Feed Me." The recent Wicked star also discussed playing 'Seymour Krelborn' in the iconic musical.
Watch a video of the cast performing a medley of songs from the show live on GMA, bringing the Audrey II from The Westside Theatre to the Good Morning America studio.
The performance comes after the news of Slater's extension in the hit Off-Broadway musical. He had been set to be succeeded by T.R. Knight, but Knight withdrew from the role, and Slater extended his run as Seymour. Hannah Cruz now stars opposite him as Audrey.
The hit production of the landmark musical – featuring book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies) – is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), and now in its eighth year at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street).
The musical celebrated a major milestone this past September, becoming the longest-running production of the show in history, with over 2,210 performances and counting (the record previously held by the original 1982 Orpheum production, directed by Ashman).
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