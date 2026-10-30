Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: THE KING'S CRITIQUE Is Ready to Ruffle Some Royal Feathers- Inside Rehearsals
The King's Critique stars Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, and more.
A royally ridiculous new musical is headed off-Broadway! The world premiere of The King’s Critique begins performances November 3 at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre Center, and BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge recently visited the rehearsal room to meet the company and get a sneak peek at the new show.
Director Catie Davis offered a memorable description of the musical’s irreverent style, calling it “the pitch of Bridgerton meets South Park,” while highlighting its female-driven story. With catchy songs, outrageous comedy, and a willingness to push boundaries, The King’s Critique promises audiences a royally entertaining night at the theater.
And the company isn’t afraid to shake things up. Gabi Carrubba summed up the show’s rebellious spirit with a rallying cry: “Bring back being disturbed!”
With music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis and features Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter and Ryan Everett Wood.
But beneath the laughs and provocative humor, there’s plenty of heart. Champlin hopes audiences leave the theater feeling uplifted, saying, “I just want people to come to the show and leave feeling better than when they walked in.”
Watch in this video as we take you inside the rehearsal room to meet the cast, hear more about the making of The King’s Critique, and get a first look at the musical before performances begin November 3.
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