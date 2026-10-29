Review Roundup: A FEW GOOD MEN Opens On Broadway with Tom Blyth, Bradley Whitford and More

Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. The limited engagement stars Tom Blyth in his Broadway debut alongside Krysta Rodriguez and Bradley Whitford.

The production marks the return of Sorkin's courtroom drama, which follows military lawyer Daniel Kaffee as he defends two Marines accused of murder. Working alongside determined attorney Joanne Galloway, Kaffee uncovers evidence of a possible cover-up that places him in direct conflict with the military chain of command.

Blyth stars as Lt. Daniel Kaffee, with Rodriguez as Lt. Commander Joanne Galloway and Whitford as Lt. Col. Nathan R. Jessep. The cast also includes Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez and John Zdrojeski.

The production plays a strictly limited 13-week engagement through January 10, 2027.

What are critics saying about the Broadway revival of A Few Good Men? Read the reviews below.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Yet even with an ideal cast and in a more congenial theater, the play would feel diffuse and somewhat convoluted. While the film follows the play’s text closely, Mr. Sorkin’s screenplay is tauter, more trenchant. The camera can cut instantly between short scenes, while actors, sets and props take time to shuffle on and off the stage. Mr. Sorkin’s writing can certainly be baldly manipulative, but in the movie at least the manipulation is effective. Onstage we aren’t so much manipulated as kept at a cool distance. Perhaps a miniseries reboot would have been a better way to go?

Richard Lawson, The Guardian: Given the current state of the US military brass, it makes some sense that audiences would want to drift back to an older, nobler idea of the armed services, in which bad actors exist but are rooted out by the good guys in uniform. That perhaps explains the Broadway revival of A Few Good Men, Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 courtroom drama about a cocky military attorney defending two young marines who followed an illegal order with fatal results. The play is at once sharp and misty-eyed, critiquing a hallowed institution while reverently imbuing it with a certain dignity – in some ways, it does for the military what Sorkin’s The West Wing did for the Oval Office.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: The courtroom drama, once a staple on the stage, has migrated mostly to television. But there’s a craft to this play’s construction still shines through. Plus, the play returns at a moment when the idea of the military refusing unlawful orders has gained some currency. (Calling Senator Mark Kelly.) That said, Sorkin doesn’t delve deeply into the philosophical or moral questions that he raises. There’s no mistaking who the bad guys are, or whether they will get their comeuppance in the end. But his breakout play remains a crackerjack entertainment, which unfolds with brisk efficiency under Arden’s coolly professional direction.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: The production may not generate much excitement, but it earns a respectful salute—the proper response to a show whose duties have been discharged honorably, if not with special distinction.

Matthew Wexler, 1 Minute Critic: Director Michael Arden (The Lost Boys) handles Sorkin’s dense script with a deft hand, navigating a sprawling stage conceived by scenic designer Dane Laffrey as a military airstrip and 20 other locations, brought into focus by Japhy Weideman’s precise lighting.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Michael Arden directs Sorkin’s play, which unspools on the vast Vivian Beaumont stage as if it were really a screenplay. Arden knows how to keep the snippets of scenes flowing without pause, but the mammoth set, by Dane Laffrey, only highlights the play’s weaknesses.