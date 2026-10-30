Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Laughter, Love & Billy Crystal- Stars Celebrate 860 on Opening Night
Special guests included Martin Short, Bryan Cranston, Judith Light, Carole Kane and more.
Billy Crystal is back on Broadway! The legendary comedian and actor celebrated the opening night of his new solo show, 860, at the Imperial Theatre, and some of Broadway and Hollywood's biggest stars came out to celebrate his return.
Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 finds Crystal reflecting on the devastating loss of his Pacific Palisades home in the Los Angeles wildfires, transforming a deeply personal experience into an evening of storytelling, humor, and heart.
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on the red carpet to catch up with the stars, including Judith Light, Bryan Cranston, and Victor Garber, who shared their admiration for Crystal and his extraordinary ability to find laughter in life's most difficult moments.
"Not only is he the greatest, but that sort of is just kind of over the surface," said Light. "He has a remarkable intellect, a stunning mind and a way of creating something that will pull people into something that is his experience without being maudlin. And I just think that's really truly incredible."
Bryan Cranston praised Crystal's gift for storytelling and the precision behind his comedy. "He is a premier storyteller and that's the thing everybody wants. Tell us a story. The way he crafts a joke is the same way you then expand that and write a show. The ups and downs and the pauses, the purposeful pauses and then the punchline and he's a master."
Victor Garber reflected on Crystal's ability to find hope and humor even in the face of tremendous loss. "I think that's the sort of secret to life frankly is being able to accept what is and to make the most out of it and he's you know he's a genius at that. I mean there's nobody quite like him."
Watch as BroadwayWorld catches up with the stars on opening night of 860 in this video.
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