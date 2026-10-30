Video: Ben Vereen is 80 Years Young and Celebrating Onstage

Some performers entertain us. Others inspire us. And then there are those rare artists who become part of the very fabric of Broadway history. Ben Vereen is one of those artists.



The legendary Tony Award-winning performer joins Robert Bannon for a special BroadwayWorld exclusive edition of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon as he celebrates his milestone 80th birthday and prepares for an extraordinary evening honoring his life and career at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

From his unforgettable Tony Award-winning performance in Pippin to originating the role of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Vereen has spent more than six decades captivating audiences with his remarkable voice, electrifying dancing, and undeniable stage presence. His extraordinary career has taken him from Broadway productions including Hair, Fosse, and Wicked to iconic screen appearances in Roots, Bob Fosse's All That Jazz, and countless television and film projects. Now, at 80 years young, this beloved entertainer is preparing for another unforgettable moment in the spotlight!



On Saturday, November 21, at 8 PM, NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey, will present Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert, a spectacular one-night-only celebration featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars.



Joining Vereen for this extraordinary evening are Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Shoshana Bean, Melba Moore, Stephanie Pope, and five-time GRAMMY nominee Karrin Allyson, accompanied by the magnificent Andy Farber Orchestra, with additional special guests expected!



Presented as part of the 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival, the evening will celebrate the music, artistry, and unforgettable performances that have defined Vereen's remarkable career.



But beyond the awards, standing ovations, and legendary performances is a man whose journey represents resilience, passion, perseverance, and an unwavering love for the arts. At 80, Ben Vereen continues to remind us of the extraordinary power of music, storytelling, and the human spirit.



Join Robert Bannon for this special conversation celebrating a true Broadway treasure, an American entertainment icon, and a performer whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Happy 80th Birthday, Ben Vereen! The celebration is just beginning!