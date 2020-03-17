PlayME Podcast Makes Theatre Accessible During Times Of Social Distancing
PlayME Podcast makes theatre accessible during times of social distancing
While everyone is hurting during these extraordinary times, the performing arts sector is no exception. Artists have been impacted particularly hard with theatre closures and show cancellations.
Until things return to normal, those in need of their Canadian cultural fix are turning to online sources to experience Canadian theatre.
As one example, CBC's PlayME podcast takes the top Canadian theatre shows and transforms them into online audio dramas. With nearly 100 episodes of Canadian theatre available for free, Canadian audiences have been turning to this show in record numbers the past week.
PlayME is currently charting on Apple Podcasts as one of the top 10 shows in the Arts category (along with TED Talks, CBC's 'q' and NPR's Fresh Air). Recent posts on social media have received hundreds of shares. This clearly demonstrates that audiences are still hungry for Canadian theatre, and will turn to digital sources during times of theatre closures and show cancellations.
Listen to award-winning shows at playmepodcast.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Video Roundup: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled... (read more)
Alley Theatre Announces Patrons Can Watch Canceled Production Of 1984 At Home
When Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recommended that there be no gatherings of more than 250+ people, the Alley Theatre a... (read more)