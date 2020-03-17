PlayME Podcast makes theatre accessible during times of social distancing

While everyone is hurting during these extraordinary times, the performing arts sector is no exception. Artists have been impacted particularly hard with theatre closures and show cancellations.

Until things return to normal, those in need of their Canadian cultural fix are turning to online sources to experience Canadian theatre.

As one example, CBC's PlayME podcast takes the top Canadian theatre shows and transforms them into online audio dramas. With nearly 100 episodes of Canadian theatre available for free, Canadian audiences have been turning to this show in record numbers the past week.

PlayME is currently charting on Apple Podcasts as one of the top 10 shows in the Arts category (along with TED Talks, CBC's 'q' and NPR's Fresh Air). Recent posts on social media have received hundreds of shares. This clearly demonstrates that audiences are still hungry for Canadian theatre, and will turn to digital sources during times of theatre closures and show cancellations.

Listen to award-winning shows at playmepodcast.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You