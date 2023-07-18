Platinum-Selling Jazz Rockers Squirrel Nut Zippers To Bring Holiday Caravan Tour To City Winery NYC

The Squirrel Nut Zippers (SNZ) are bringing their joyous, raucous Holiday Caravan Tour back this season and, this year, they're performing all of the hits from Christmas past! The band will be performing TWO shows at the City Winery NYC on December 10 at 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM featuring songs from their Christmas Caravan and Mardi Gras for Christmas albums as well as other Zippers favorites. From heartwarming ballads to boisterous dance tunes, the band conjures an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy. These shows are a must-see for any true music lover.

Inspired by 1920s jazz, klezmer and vaudeville, SNZ's endlessly curious and innovative leader Jimbo Mathus has concocted a sound truly unique and original. No other artist of his generation has embraced and synthesized eclectic influences in such a seamless, authentic manner. This unique blend is on full display with the Holiday Caravan show, which has increasingly grown in popularity, selling out venues throughout the United States.

The Platinum recording artists have sold over three million albums to-date with their watershed album, Hot (1996), making them a household name. Recorded in the heat of New Orleans, fueled by a smoldering mix of booze and a youthful hunger to unlock the secrets of old-world jazz, this pivotal release was just the beginning for the band.

Since then, SNZ has unveiled such hits as Beasts Of Burgundy (2018), which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart, and Christmas Caravan (1998), which went on to sell a quarter of a million copies and reach #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart.

Their most recent record Lost Songs of Doc Souchon debuted in late 2020. It featured 10 tracks - a combination of newly-penned Zippers songs, along with a few tunes from past times - and has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Since reactivating in mid-2016, SNZ have been performing to packed houses across the country and around the world. As Mathus has said since the band's re-launch, "it's not a reunion, it's a revival."