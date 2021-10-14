Pioneers Go East Collective Presents CROSSROADS Next Month at Judson Memorial Church

CROSSROADS is a dance, film, and cross-disciplinary performance series centering the work of queer, BIPOC, and feminist artists. Presented by Pioneers Go East Collective, the fall 2021 series will feature in-progress works by 12 artists with diverse aesthetic and conceptual approaches to dance and performance-making.

Pioneers Go East Collective launched CROSSROADS in 2017 in partnership with Judson Memorial Church. The format provides artists with both an opportunity to present work in a low-pressure setting that encourages experimentation and a space to share their creative practices with other artists and audiences. The series is multigenerational, focusing on community to foster a network of support, exchange, and dialogue. In addition to the performances, CROSSROADS offers workshops by participating artists and Pioneers Go East collaborators.

The fall 2021 curatorial team includes guest artist/curator Hilary Brown-Istrefi (creative director of Same As Sister and a Jerome Foundation awardee), Philip Treviño (Bessie Award-winning lighting designer, co-founder of Pioneers Go East Collective), and Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte (NYSCA awardee and co-founder of Pioneers Go East Collective).

Performances will take place November 4 and December 9 and 16, at 8pm, at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South (between Thompson and Sullivan Streets), in Manhattan. Judson's accessible entrance is at 243 Thompson Street. Use the elevator to get to the Meeting Room on Level 3. Performances are free and open to the public. Advance registration required at https://pioneersgoeast.org/upcoming. Note: For listings only. All are welcome to attend.

All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination and to wear a face covering at all times while they are at Judson Church. Please note that the performers will perform maskless, but are fully vaccinated and observing New York State's Department of Health protocols for in-person events.

CROSSROADS Fall 2021 Schedule:

Thursday, November 4, 8pm

Sheree Campbell

Yoshiko Chuma and Dane Terry

Valerie Green

Film by Anabella Lenzu

Film by Pioneers Go East Collective featuring Daniel Diaz

Ani Taj/Dance Cartel

Thursday, December 9, 8pm

Curator: Hilary Brown-Istrefi

gorno (Glenn Potter-Takata)

Film by Yuan Liu

ALEXA GRÆ

Arien Wilkerson/Tnmot Aztro

Thursday, December 16, 8pm

Film by Janessa Clark

Jasmine Hearn

Amanda Loulaki

Lydia Mokdessi

2021 NEXT! Workshops with Yasuko Chuma (December 4, 12-2pm), Joey Kipp (December 9, 12-2pm), and Jasmine Hearn (December 16, 12-2pm).

A storytelling and movement-based workshop series, NEXT! is a creative engagement program that draws from the participants' life experiences. Designed for multigenerational participants, the workshop focuses on performance and storytelling techniques including movement practices, creative writing, and interview-based acting. The goal is to create a nurturing learning environment and build stronger bonds within the participants' community.

NEXT! Workshops will be held at Judson Memorial Church. Workshops are free and all are welcome. Advance registration required at https://pioneersgoeast.org/upcoming.