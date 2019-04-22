Pigeonholed Presents The World Premiere Of #YOURMEMORIAL

Pigeonholed presents #yourmemorial, a new play written by Emily Daly and directed by Emily Lyon, from May 9-26, 2019 at HERE, 145 Sixth Avenue, NYC (entrance on Dominick, one block south of Spring). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1009680 or by calling 212-352-3101. For more information, visit HERE.org.

#yourmemorial is a play about what we choose to remember, what we refuse to see, and what it means to be real in the Facebook age. Lottie has always been that all-star student who's everyone's best friend. Fresh out of college, she's determined to change the world and make a difference. But when she's killed at her internship in Afghanistan, the Internet threatens to tear her memory apart. As fangirls, rubberneckers, pseudo-friends, trolls and her own social media fuel the digital storm, Lottie's friends will struggle over how and who gets to tell her story, and what her legacy should be.

Written by EMILY J. DALY, #yourmemorial features a cast of MEREDITH STARKMAN, Sasha Lazare, John Dewey*, and ESMERALDA GARZA. The play is produced by Justin Cimino, directed by EMILY LYON, stage managed by LINDSEY ZINBARG, costumes by SERA BOURGEAU, props and production design by SUSANNAH HYDE, lighting design by SAMMY JELINEK, sound design by CARSEN JOENK.

* member of Actor's Equity

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support. #yourmemorial was first developed with Middle Voice at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Emily J. Daly is a writer and actor from up the Hudson River and now based in NYC. Her production credits include the Middle Voice / Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Stable Cable Lab Company, Capital Fringe Festival, foolsFURY Factory Parts Festival, Rhinofest, and New Perspectives Theatre Company. Her development credits include the Great Plains Theater Conference, ESPA Drills residency program, Primary Stages, Red Caravan, and Pu$$yFest. Screenwriting credits include the award-winning pilot Sox News (Martian Media), web series Kate Plus Date (Martian Media), and series made exclusively for Instagram Sparkle Ultraviolet (Instaminseries). Emily is a member of Middle Voiceand was in the Gingold Theatrical Group's inaugural SPEAKERS' CORNER (2017-18). She was a finalist for the 2017 Heideman Award and 2017 Ivoryton Theater's Women Playwrights Initiative. www.emilyjdaly.com

Emily Lyon is an award winning Brooklyn-based director and dramaturg. Her New York credits include: Mary Stuart (Access Theatre), How We Hear (LPAC, The Brick), The Summoning (sheNYC: Best Direction, Best Production), Sword & the Stone/The Tempest tour (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), The Secret in the Wings (Access Theatre), A Taste of Shakespeare (Hedgepig Ensemble), Women of Williams County (MITF: Best Ensemble), Tennessee Williams' Interior: Panic (FringeNYC), The Arsonists (DCTV Firehouse), Some of the Side Effects (United Solo: Best Premiere), As You Like It (Geva Theatre Directing Fellow). She has assisted Rebecca Taichman at The Old Globe, Michael Greif with text work for Shakespeare in the Park, Rachel Chavkin on a workshop of a Dan LaFranc play at Yale Rep, Robert Richmond at The Folger, Billy Clark and Jason Trucco at LaMama, Eric Tucker on a new play at 59E59, Michael Sexton at The Pearl, and Sir Michael Boyd and Gregory Doran for two Royal Shakespeare Company residencies. Her dramaturgy work includes Black Doves by Reynaldo Piniella, Advent by Montgomery Sutton, and Persuasion by Sarah Rose Kearns. As Literary Manager of BEDLAM, she created MadLAB: A Reading for Directors which benefited 35 artists, and was dramaturg for Kate Hamill's Sense & Sensibility, now one of the most-produced plays in the country. In 2015, Emily was a recipient of the Drama League Directing Fellowship and a Geva Theatre Directing Fellow. SDC Associate. Associate Artistic Director of Hedgepig Ensemble. BFA: University of Michigan, Directing. EmilyALyon.com

Justin Cimino is the co-founder and Artistic Director of Pigeonholed. He teaches Clowning as part of Pigeonholed's Education Wing. As an actor, he has performed Off-Broadway and in many other productions in NYC. He has workshopped solo work under Austin Pendleton at The Directors Company. He has been a teaching artist for 15 years. He is currently the Education Director and Operations Manager for Zara Aina, a nonprofit organization that brings theater to at-risk communities in Madagascar and the United States. Justin has directed and taught clowning and the devised "moment work" of the Tectonic Theater Project at NYU Tisch, Columbia University, the Studio/NY, and The Public's Shakespeare Initiative. Justin directed Pigeonholed's all-female production of Mary Stuart in the fall of 2018. Recently Justin devised, wrote, and directed documentary theater pieces about a Jackson Heights hoarder, a triple amputee who runs a Hospice Center, and a 90-year-old woman who used to hunt Nazis. In the spring of 2019, Justin received a SU-CASA grant from the Queens Council on the Arts to build an original piece of theater with senior citizens in Queens.

John Dewey: Rock And Roll Man (Young Alan/Buddy Holly/Pat Boone); Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Buddy); The Diary Of Anne Frank (Peter); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Demetrius). John's voice can also be heard in numerous TV and radio commercials including Nerf and Monopoly. Graduate of The Boston Conservatory.

Esmeralda Garza, originally from south Texas, makes her New York City debut. Esmeralda was last seen in The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' productions of The Wolves and Evita along with Romeo and Juliet at the Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis.

Sasha Lazare: Pigeonholed shows include the title role in Mary Stuart, Detroit (Sharon), and Not Clown (Linda). Other favorites include Two Gentlemen of Verona (Julia), Gruesome Playground Injuries (Kayleen), and As You Like It (Phebe). Film/TV credits: "Last Train to Linden", "Five Minute Man", and Elite Daily's "Millennials of New York". Sasha serves as the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Pigeonholed, where she is the head of the Children's Education Wing. BFA in Drama, NYU Tisch. sashalazare.com

Meredith Starkman is an actor, writer, and voiceover artist living in Harlem. Before settling in New York, she worked in Mumbai, India facilitating performing arts workshops in prisons and public housing developments. Currently, she teaches a drama and writing workshop to incarcerated women in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. A proud graduate from the University of Michigan's BFA Acting program, she loves strangers, CitiBike, and the M60 bus. Follow along @meredithjulia.

ABOUT PIGEONHOLED

Labeled. Typecast. Stuck. Told to be shorter or taller, younger or older, funnier, prettier. Told your time will come. Pigeonholed gives theater artists the chance to do the work they want to do, rather than the work the industry tells them they should be doing. Pigeonholed allows artists to find their own unique ways to use theater to engage with the world around them.

Pigeonholed is a NYC-based non-profit theater company founded in 2016 by Executive Director Sasha Lazare and Artistic Director Justin Cimino. They are in their third year of producing work, and 2018-2019 marks their first-ever three-show season. https://www.pigeonholedtheater.org/

About HERE

The OBIE-winning HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director), named a Top Ten Off-Off Broadway Theatre by Time Out New York, is a leader in the field of producing and presenting new, hybrid performance viewed as a seamless integration of artistic disciplines-theater, dance, music and opera, puppetry, media, visual and installation, spoken word and performance art. HERE's standout productions include Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues,Basil Twist's Symphonie Fantastique and Arias with a Twist, Taylor Mac's The Lily's Revenge, Trey Lyford & Geoff Sobelle's all wear bowlers, Young Jean Lee's Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven, James Scruggs' Disposable Men, Corey Dargel's Removable Parts, Kamala Sankaram's Miranda, and Robin Frohardt's The Pigeoning, among many others.

HERE is also recognized nationally and internationally for the annual PROTOTYPE festival of opera-theatre and music-theatre, co-founded and co-produced with Beth Morrison Projects. Founded in 2013, PROTOTYPE commissions, develops, produces, and presents new 21st century works of contemporary opera and music-theater.

Since its founding in 1993, HERE and the artists it has supported have received 18 Obies, 2 Bessies, 5 Drama Desk Nominations, 2 Pulitzer Prizes, 4 Doris Duke Awards, and 2 MacArthur Fellowships.





