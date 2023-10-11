Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Perform THE ROMANTIC SPIRIT OF LATIN AMERICA at Manhattan's Consulate of Argentina

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will be in concert on Friday, October 27 at 6:00 PM at The Consulate General of Argentina in New York, 12 West 56th St. in New York, NY. Hosted by The Argentinian Consulate of New York, the performance will be introduced by the Argentinean Ambassador to the U.S.

In this special concert, the celebrated Argentine pianist will perform The Romantic Spirit of Latin America, music by Latin American composers, including Manuel Ponce (Mexico), Ernesto Lecuona (Cuba), Heitor Villa -Lobos (Brazil), Pedro Morales Pino (Colombia) and Astor Piazzolla (Argentina)

Ms. Antonelli plays this repertoire with deep love and a very special warmth and understanding.

The concert is free, but reservations are required. Please contact Click Here to make reservations.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and champions of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of composers that include Argentinian masters Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, among others, and bringing them to audiences all over the world. When her most recent CD, BRIDGES, was released, Jacqueline Kharouf wrote in her review in Fanfare, "I will listen to this album for many years, and always with a sense of deep gratitude and admiration."