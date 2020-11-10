Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Perform BRIDGES: FROM CHOPIN TO PIAZZOLLA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The online watch party will take place on Thursday, November 19 @ 7:30 PM.

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will perform Bridges: From Chopin to Piazzolla, an online watch party on Thursday, November 19 @ 7:30 PM New York time, featuring selections from her critically acclaimed Albany Records CD Bridges: From Chopin to Piazzolla. Hosted by The Argentinian Consulate of New York, the performance will be introduced by the Consulate's Cultural Attaché.

The title, Bridges, implies connections. The bridges invoked in the concert selections are a series of personal and musical connections between five composers that lead from the 19th century piano virtuoso Chopin to 20th century tango master Astor Piazzolla -- links from mentor to student through five generations: Chopin; Georges Mathias; Alberto Williams; Alberto Ginastera and Piazzolla.

The November 19 virtual event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJFygvT8lgEo1PrQqsHqMKg/videos?fbclid=IwAR37vW6uXUOvrIQfgefgoU2C98W_YW2oJr7A6lt2-Vm4ATqmEkqeCdD0fRE.

The CD, Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos and discography, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/,

