Pianist Rosa Antonelli Presents Concert At The Lambs In New York City

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host her Concert at The Lambs, a virtual watch party on Wednesday, July 28 @ 7:30 PM New York time.

Presented in cooperation with this historic New York theatrical institution, the July 28 event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live. Please note: The program will be archived so that international viewers may see it in full after the premiere.

This 2016 recital, recorded at the original Steinway Hall in Manhattan, was given to raise money for the purchase of pianos for The Lambs Foundation (www.The-Lambs.org), a professional theater organization with a long tradition going back to 1874 in New York. The original social club was founded in London in 1868 and named after poet Charles Lamb and his sister Mary.

Ms. Antonelli will introduce and perform Piazzolla's El mundo de los dos, Imperial Tango, Milonga del ángel, Libertango and Adiós Nonino, Angel Lasala's Preludios Nacionales: No. 4, Romancero. Albeniz'Suite Española: Granada and Ginastera's Estancia: Danza del trigo.

Her latest CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.