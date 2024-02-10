Photos/Video: Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN

DiFranco will play Persephone through June 30th and Tung will play Eurydice through March 17th.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

Grammy Award-winner Ani DiFranco and Lola Tung, best known for her performance as ‘Belly’ in the hit Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” took their first bows last night in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. DiFranco will play Persephone through June 30th and Tung will play Eurydice through March 17th.

See photos and watch video of the curtain call below!

Hadestown also stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Lindsey Hailes, Belén Moyano, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronTara JacksonMax KumangaiAlex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Hadestown
Lillias White and Lola Tung

Hadestown
Ani DiFranco and Lillias White

Hadestown
Ani DiFranco, Lillias White, Lola Tung, and Jordan Fisher

Hadestown
Ani DiFranco, Lola Tung, and Jordan Fisher

Hadestown
Ani DiFranco and Lola Tung

Hadestown
Ani DiFranco, Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher






