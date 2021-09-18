Photos/Video: Go Inside SIX's First Performance Back on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

SIX the Musical made its highly anticipated Broadway return last night at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.SIX will celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Check out footage from the first curtain call back and photos from the big night below!

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. In the U.S. SIX will also launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre in 2022.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski