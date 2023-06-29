Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland

The musical will play at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time, June 30 through Aug. 31, 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join RENT in Concert in DC

As part of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland Resort presents “Rogers: The Musical” – an all-new, one-act musical theater production – at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time, June 30 through Aug. 31, 2023.

Check out first look photos and a new video trailer from the musical below!

A classic tale of heroes, time travel and romance, the approximately 30-minute show features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The real-life production of “Rogers: The Musical” draws inspiration from the fictional Broadway musical theater sequence featured in the first episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

This new musical project will come to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell, star and book writer of the Tony Award-nominated “[title of show],” and will feature five all-new songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas.

The show will also include fan-favorite songs “Save The City” from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).

“Rogers: The Musical” is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement. Guests can check Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app* for show times.

“Rogers: The Musical” is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement. The new musical will also be commemorated by themed food and beverages, merchandise and more – available for a limited time.

Watch the trailer for the new musical here:

Check out photos from the new musical here: 

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland
Rogers: The Musical

Photos Courtesy of Disneyland Resort 




RELATED STORIES

1
Now Hiring: Assistant Theatre Teaching Professor, Stage Manager and More - BWW Classifieds Photo
Now Hiring: Assistant Theatre Teaching Professor, Stage Manager and More - BWW Classifieds

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/29/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.

2
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness Photo
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness

We hope that all those who love the musical theatre will pick up this new rendition of CAMELOT with all new and wondrous vocal performances by the cast.

3
CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July Photo
CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its acclaimed new version of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances (38 previews and 115 regular performances). 

4
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors Photo
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors

Two not-for-profit organizations promoting diversity in the music theatre industry will launch The MUSE/MAESTRA Music Director Experience with the Broadway blockbuster WICKED.

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: Ato Blankson-Wood & More Star In HAMLET At Free Shakespeare in the ParkReview Roundup: Ato Blankson-Wood & More Star In HAMLET At Free Shakespeare in the Park
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRAWICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRA
Photos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards CeremonyPhotos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony
Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn ProductionPhotos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Recommended For You