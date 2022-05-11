Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!

Just last night, MCC Theater celebrated the opening of the World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage). Previously titled Here She Is, Boys, Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019).

The cast of Which Way to the Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of Tourists.

