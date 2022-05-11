Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater.
Just last night, MCC Theater celebrated the opening of the World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage). Previously titled Here She Is, Boys, Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019).
The cast of Which Way to the Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).
The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of Tourists.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Nick Blaemire and Ana Nogueira
Nick Blaemire and Ana Nogueira
Paul McGill, Ana Nogueira and Mike Donahue
Paul McGill, Ana Nogueira and Mike Donahue
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd
Back row Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Mike Donahue, Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg, Ana Nogueira, Evan Todd, Domino Couture, Enver Chakartash, Amanda Zane, Dominic Martello, Ayana Parker Morrison; Front row - Paul McGill, Will Cantler, Sinan Refik Zafar, Cara Hinh
Mike Donahue, Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg, Ana Nogueira and Evan Todd
Mike Donahue, Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg, Ana Nogueira and Evan Todd
Adam Simon and Sas Goldberg
Evan Todd and Scaught Curlsun
Bernard Telsey, Anne Telsey and John Melfi
Michelle Sims and son Max Jenkins
Sas Goldberg, Nick Westrate and Max Jenkins
Signage at MCC Theater