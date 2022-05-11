Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!

Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater.

May. 11, 2022  

Just last night, MCC Theater celebrated the opening of the World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage). Previously titled Here She Is, Boys, Which Way to the Stage will run through May 22 at the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019).

The cast of Which Way to the Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of Tourists.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Ana Nogueira

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Ana Nogueira

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nick Blaemire and Ana Nogueira

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nick Blaemire and Ana Nogueira

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Donahue

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Sas Goldberg

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Sas Goldberg

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Sas Goldberg and Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Sas Goldberg and Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Donahue and Ana Nogueira

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Paul McGill, Ana Nogueira and Mike Donahue

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Paul McGill, Ana Nogueira and Mike Donahue

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night! Back row Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Mike Donahue, Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg, Ana Nogueira, Evan Todd, Domino Couture, Enver Chakartash, Amanda Zane, Dominic Martello, Ayana Parker Morrison; Front row - Paul McGill, Will Cantler, Sinan Refik Zafar, Cara Hinh

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Donahue, Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg, Ana Nogueira and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Donahue, Michelle Veintimilla, Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg, Ana Nogueira and Evan Todd

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Adam Simon and Sas Goldberg

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Evan Todd and Scaught Curlsun

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Bernard Telsey, Anne Telsey and John Melfi

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michelle Sims and son Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Sas Goldberg, Nick Westrate and Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nick Westrate and Max Jenkins

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Max Jenkins and Sas Goldberg

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Max Jenkins and Sas Goldberg

Photos: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Celebrates Opening Night!
Signage at MCC Theater



Related Articles


From This Author - Bruce Glikas