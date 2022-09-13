Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: WHEN THE BLOSSOM PASSES, WHAT REMAINS Premieres At The Cell Theatre

HOLDTIGHT’s latest site-specific work asks the audience to reconsider how humans can better live in balance with the earth by tuning in and tending to our own bodies.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Experimental dance theater company HOLDTIGHT is presenting the World Premiere of WHEN THE BLOSSOM PASSES, WHAT REMAINS? at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre. HOLDTIGHT's latest site-specific work asks the audience to reconsider how humans can better live in balance with the earth by tuning in and tending to our own bodies. Combining embodied movement, music, personal storytelling, audience engagement, and sustainable scenography, this work asks us to use the show to practice reciprocity. Through psychological, ecological, somatic, and artistic research, this work explores how our connection to our own bodies -- in the physical, emotional, and spiritual senses -- mirrors our connection to the earth. Participatory and intimate, this work delves into how care, collective grief, listening, and healing come into play when we are navigating eco-psychology.

All aspects of this work's production are as intentionally sourced, utilized, and recycled as possible, to ensure that the lifecycle of this project is continuous and thoughtful.

WHEN THE BLOSSOM PASSES, WHAT REMAINS? is composed of three dancers/actors, two composers, a scenographer, and a lighting designer. Collaborators include Gwendolyn Gussman, Anna Driftmier, Nico Gonzales, Odinn Orn Hilmarsson, Jett Kwong, Xenia Mansour, and Alex Taylor.

WHEN THE BLOSSOM PASSES, WHAT REMAINS? runs through October 2, Tuesday - Sunday at 7:30pm. Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre is located at 338 W. 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011. Audience members should be able to climb one flight of stairs, but if not, there will be an accessible option available. Proof of vaccination and masking required to attend. Tickets are $30 - $95 at www.holdtightcompany.com or www.thecelltheatre.org.

 


