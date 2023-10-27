Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour

COME FROM AWAY began performances in Columbia, SC at Koger Center for the Performing Arts October 17th.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

The non-Equity National Tour of COME FROM AWAY began performances in Columbia, SC at Koger Center for the Performing Arts October 17th and will be playing Huntsville, AL this weekend before heading to Bloomington, IN and St. Louis, MO next week. 

Get a first look at photos and video below!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped.  On September 12, their stories moved us all. Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show “An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical.  Christopher Ashley's production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil,” and Bob Verini of Variety raved, “Superb! Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit.” 

The touring production of COME FROM AWAY features Danny Arnold, Kathleen Cameron, Trey DeLuna, Addison Garner, Andrew Harvey, Andrew Hendrick, Hannah Kato, Chelsea LeValley, Kristin Litzenberg, Miranda Luze, Stanton Morales, Candace Alyssa Rhodes, Molly Samson, Jason Tyler Smith, Nathan David Smith, Shawn W. Smith, Dekontee Tucrkile and Andre Williams.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The COME FROM AWAY tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Abby Bobb and is supported by assistant stage manager Gloria Bontrager-Thomas. The company management team is led by company manager Mackenzie Douglas with assistant company manager Jacob Ambrosia. The tour music director is Harry Collins.

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto). 

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers. 

COME FROM AWAY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

COME FROM AWAY (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals’ Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT.  The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, Steve and Paula Reynolds and The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle WA also provided development support.COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theater & Presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre.
 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy 

2023 Regional Awards


Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour
