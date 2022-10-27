Photos & Video: First Look at Ben Fankhauser, Ashley Blanchet & More in THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting the brand-new musical, The Secret of My Success. Leading off the cast is Ben Fankhauser as "Brantley Foster" and Ashley Blanchett, as "Christy Lockhart." The Secret of My Success runs through November 6 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Brian Mathis returns to TUTS in the role of "Piers Johnson" and Sally Wilfert who was last seen on the TUTS stage in the smash hit 2019 production of Mamma Mia!, will play "Vera Prescott." Houston favorite, Susan Koozin is playing "Joann Foster." Melrose Johnson who made her TUTS debut in Ain't Misbehavin' joins the cast as "Rose." Gemini Quintos will play "Lester Mann" and Regina Hearne plays "Sylvia Popkin." Kevin Zak will be playing "Garth Portnoy." Making his TUTS debut in the role of "Ernie Lockhart" is A.J. Dada.

Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are: Anthony Boggess-Glover, Austin Colburn, Jack Gereski, Miles Marmolejo, Trey Harrington, T.J. Newton, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, Sarah Sachi, Briana Steptoe, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Holland Vavra, and Teresa Zimmermann. The ensemble also includes these students from TUTS Humphreys School: Lydia Berckley, Mariah Cooper, Izzy Harris, Lauren Schweers, Kyler Huyse and Rizal Patagoc.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Music Director, Charlie Alterman; Scenic Designer, Jeffrey D. Kmiec; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Ryan O'Gara, Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Associate Director, Ryan Scarlata and Associate Choreographer, Monica Josette. Casting for The Secret of My Success is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

Based on the Universal Pictures film starring Michael J. Fox, this hysterically funny and brilliantly conceived production is a wild look at redefining what success means to you when the world around you changes, corporate culture, ambition and making your own way in life. With music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, The Secret of My Success is a magnificent gift for audiences.

Photo credit: Melissa Taylor