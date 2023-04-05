Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Colman Domingo Hosts FAT HAM 'Juicy Disco'

The immersive event included 3D shimmering skull social booth, art experience, and a “Juicy Gossip” wall inspired by the play.

Apr. 05, 2023  

On Sunday, April 1, Emmy winner Colman Domingo hosted a "JUICY DISCO" celebration in honor of Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames ahead of the show's Broadway opening on Wednesday, April 12.

The immersive event included 3D shimmering skull social booth, art experience, and a "Juicy Gossip" wall inspired by the play. Guests enjoyed themed cocktails from Diageo, Southern barbeque at "Colman's Cookout," and sweet treats at "Gimme Some Sugar" candy station. The evening's music was curated by DJ Lina Bradford.
Fat Ham officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."






