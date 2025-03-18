Photos: Tituss Burgess Preps for OH, MARY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, March 18, six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess officially takes over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary! Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin and playwright Cole Escola.

Burgess returns to the Broadway stage following his work in musicals Moulin Rouge!, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and many more.

"Oh, Mary! blew me away when I saw it on Broadway. Cole Escola is a genius!” Burgess said. “The show is fresh and impossibly funny. I understand the role of Mary Todd Lincoln maybe a little too well. I’m over the moon with joy that I get to join the company at The Lyceum Theatre."

The play, written by Escola and directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record eleven times.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas