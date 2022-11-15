Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
The gala was held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop.
Last night, the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by The York's Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre (Once on This Island) and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances by the aforementioned Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes, Christine Pedi, Klea Blackhurst, Gregg Edelman, Michael James Leslie, Ron Raines, Stephanie Umoh, Jeffrey Wright, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and Dionne Warwick, with video appearances by La Chanze, André De Shields, and Lee Roy Reams.
The gala honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The York Theater Company's 30th Oscar Hammerstein Awards Gala
W. David McCoy and James Morgan
Michael Unger (Gala Chair)
Nick Gerrity
Robert Creighton and Riki Kane Larimer (Gala Co-Chair)
Robert Creighton and Riki Kane Larimer
Joan Ross Sorkin and Riki Kane Larimer
Riki Kane Larimer and W. David McCoy
James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy
Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy
Mary Maggio, Tim Collins and Sandy McFarland
Riki Kane Larimer and Lorna Dallas
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Laurence Holzman, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Dionne Warwick, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy
Ted Snowden and Duffy Violante
Dionne Warwick and Leslie Uggams
Dionne Warwick and Leslie Uggams
Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt
Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt
Leslie Uggams and Randie Levine-Miller
Michael Unger and Leslie Uggams
Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Leslie Uggams and Bonnie Comley
Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Leslie Uggams and Bonnie Comley
Lorna Dallas and Leslie Uggams
Richard Maltby, Jr.
Janet Metz, Richard Maltby, Jr. and Michael Unger
Riki Kane Larimer and Richard Maltby, Jr.
Honoree's Ted Chapin and Leslie Uggams
Honoree Ted Chapin and his daughters Zoe Chapin and Anika Chapin
Dionne Warwick, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Leslie Uggams
Leslie Uggams and Michael Lavine
Joan Ross Sorkin, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Jim Kierstead, Leslie Uggams, Molly Pickering Grose and W. David McCoy
Laurence Holzman and Jim Kierstead
Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams and Dionne Warwick
Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams and Dionne Warwick
Jim Kierstead, Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams, Dionne Warwick and Laurence Holzman
Riki Kane Larimer and Marilyn Maye
Riki Kane Larimer and Marilyn Maye
Jim Kierstead and Dylan Kaplan
Steven Abbey and Bill Castellano
Robert Creighton, Randie Levine-Miller, Bill Castellano and Steven Abbey