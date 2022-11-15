Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

The gala was held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Last night, the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration was hosted by The York's Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre (Once on This Island) and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances by the aforementioned Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes, Christine Pedi, Klea Blackhurst, Gregg Edelman, Michael James Leslie, Ron Raines, Stephanie Umoh, Jeffrey Wright, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and Dionne Warwick, with video appearances by La Chanze, André De Shields, and Lee Roy Reams.

The gala honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin.

The gala was held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop (223 West 46th Street). Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
The York Theater Company's 30th Oscar Hammerstein Awards Gala

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Michael James Leslie

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Shana Farr

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Joan Ross Sorkin

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
W. David McCoy and James Morgan

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Michael Unger (Gala Chair)

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Nick Gerrity

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Robert Creighton and Riki Kane Larimer (Gala Co-Chair)

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Robert Creighton and Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Joan Ross Sorkin and Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and W. David McCoy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Robert Creighton

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mary Maggio, Tim Collins and Sandy McFarland

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mark William

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mark William

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Richie Ridge

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mark William and Richie Ridge

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and Lorna Dallas

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mark William and Lorna Dallas

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Laurence Holzman, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Dionne Warwick, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Jamie deRoy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Jamie deRoy and Lorna Dallas

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Ted Snowden and Duffy Violante

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Leslie Uggams and Randie Levine-Miller

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Jamie deRoy and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Michael Unger and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Leslie Uggams and Bonnie Comley

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Leslie Uggams and Bonnie Comley

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Lorna Dallas and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Janet Metz, Richard Maltby, Jr. and Michael Unger

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Janet Metz and Michael Unger

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Honoree's Ted Chapin and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Ted Chapin and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Ted Chapin

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Ron Abel

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Honoree Ted Chapin and his daughters Zoe Chapin and Anika Chapin

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Klea Blackhurst

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Klea Blackhurst

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Dionne Warwick, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Leslie Uggams

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Leslie Uggams and Michael Lavine

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Joan Ross Sorkin, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Jim Kierstead, Leslie Uggams, Molly Pickering Grose and W. David McCoy

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Laurence Holzman and Jim Kierstead

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams and Dionne Warwick

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams and Dionne Warwick

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Jim Kierstead, Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams, Dionne Warwick and Laurence Holzman

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and Marilyn Maye

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Riki Kane Larimer and Marilyn Maye

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Marilyn Maye

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Marilyn Maye

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mark William and Marilyn Maye

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Mark William and Marilyn Maye

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Jim Kierstead and Dylan Kaplan

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Steven Abbey and Bill Castellano

Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
Robert Creighton, Randie Levine-Miller, Bill Castellano and Steven Abbey



Related Stories
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway! Photo
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway!
On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 26th year as a Broadway institution. Go inside tonight's curtain call as they celebrate their fabulous milestone with a cake! See video of the celebration!
Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years Of Razzle Dazzle On Broadway! Photo
Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years Of Razzle Dazzle On Broadway!
On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 26th year as a Broadway institution. Go inside the cast's curtain call as they celebrate their fabulous milestone with a cake! See photos here!
Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks Vulture Festival 2022 Photo
Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks Vulture Festival 2022
Hedwig and the Angry Inch composer Stephen Trask joined former Hedwig on Broadway stars Darren Criss and Lena Hall and music director Justin Craig joined Vulture Festival for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the cult-favorite Broadway show, major motion picture, and worldwide phenomenon.
The Public Theater Announces Performance Hiatus for PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR Photo
The Public Theater Announces Performance Hiatus for PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR
The Public Theater has announced that Suzan- Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will take a hiatus from performances due to Covid-19 cases within the company. Performances through Tuesday, November 22 have been canceled.

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle Theatre
November 13, 2022

The Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and The Beast opened on Saturday, November 12th, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. The production, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, runs through January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the opening below!
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
November 11, 2022

See exclusive photos of The Music Man cast as they laid down their vocal track of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” written by Meredith Wilson for Carols for a Cure.
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of 1776 Sings 'Carols for a Cure'Photo Exclusive: The Cast of 1776 Sings 'Carols for a Cure'
November 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with members of the cast of  1776 as they laid down their vocal track of “This Little Light of Mine”. Check out exclusive photos from the sessions here!
Exclusive Photos: FUNNY GIRL Adds a Hanukkah Song to Carols For A CureExclusive Photos: FUNNY GIRL Adds a Hanukkah Song to Carols For A Cure
November 9, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Cast Members of Funny Girl as they laid down their vocal track of “Christmas Time”.  Check out photos here!
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE LION KING Sings 'Carols For a Cure'Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE LION KING Sings 'Carols For a Cure'
November 8, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Cast Members of The Lion King as they laid down their vocal track of “Christmas Time”.  This is a new Christmas Song written and arranged by James Brown-Orleans with vocals by James Brown-Orleans and Shacura Wade. Check out exclusive photos from The Lion King's sessions here!