Photos: The New York Pops Celebrates 100 Years of Film Scores

The New York Pops just took a chronological journey through 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the concert featured iconic selections from movies including King Kong, Psycho, Star Trek, Jurassic Park, The Avengers, and many more.

"In the past century, some of the most exciting and beloved orchestral music has been composed for movies, where artists like John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Ennio Morricone have flourished and become household names,” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I am so excited to explore the history of film scoring with the 78 musicians of our New York Pops. We hope you will join us!”

Comprised of 78 musicians, The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, now in its 42nd season as the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The orchestra performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy