Photos: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at New York City Center Encores! Takes Final Bows

New York City Center's Encores! season recently continued with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. The production ran for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center. Check out photos of the cast taking their closing night bows below!

Miles was joined in the production by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returned to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas