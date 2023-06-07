Photos: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Meets the Press

The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Broadway rehearsals begin last week for the uproarious new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Cottage
Director Jason Alexander, Tony Roach, Playwright Sandy Rustin, Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Floyd Miller, Dana Steingold, Nehal Joshi, Michelle Federer and Jamie Ann Romero

The Cottage
Tony Roach, Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Floyd Miller, Dana Steingold, Nehal Joshi, Michelle Federer and Jamie Ann Romero

The Cottage
Playwright Sandy Rustin, Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold, Nehal Joshi and Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Playwright Sandy Rustin, Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold, Nehal Joshi and Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold and Nehal Joshi

The Cottage
Playwright Sandy Rustin and Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Playwright Sandy Rustin

The Cottage
Playwright Sandy Rustin

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy, Eric McCormack and Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Playwright Sandy Rustin and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Alex Moffat and Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Lilli Cooper and Dana Steingold

The Cottage
Alex Moffat and Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Alex Moffat and Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Alex Moffat, Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Dana Steingold, Nehal Joshi and Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Director Jason Alexander and Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Eric McCormack and Director Jason Alexander

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Director Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Director Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Eric McCormack, Director Jason Alexander, Playwright Sandy Rustin and Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Lilli Cooper

The Cottage
Eric McCormack

The Cottage
Alex Moffat

The Cottage
Nehal Joshi

The Cottage
Dana Steingold

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy

The Cottage
Alex Moffat, Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, Dana Steingold and Nehal Joshi



RELATED STORIES

1
Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadw Photo
Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadway

Complete principal casting for this summer’s riotous new Broadway comedy, The Cottage, was announced today. SNL’s Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold will be joining the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper. 

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside the MTC 2023 SPRING GALAPhotos: Go Inside the MTC 2023 SPRING GALA
Photos: Go Backstage at HAM4HAM with the Casts of INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, and MorePhotos: Go Backstage at HAM4HAM with the Casts of INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, and More
Photos: See Jim Parsons, Rose Byrne, Zachary Quinto & More at GREY HOUSE Opening NightPhotos: See Jim Parsons, Rose Byrne, Zachary Quinto & More at GREY HOUSE Opening Night
Photos: GREY HOUSE Cast Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: GREY HOUSE Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You